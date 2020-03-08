2 more NH patients test presumptive positive for COVID-19

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services say two new presumptive positive test results for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been detected. The two new cases are in addition to two cases already diagnosed — two men who are employed at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

DHHS will hold a press conference March 8, 10:30 a.m. at the Division of Public Health Services, 29 Hazen Drive in Concord.

One patient is an adult male from Grafton County who had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Hope Bible Fellowship, 114 Seminary Hill in West Lebanon, on March 1 at the morning service. Due to symptoms, this individual underwent testing at state public health laboratories on Saturday. The church has canceled services and is working with NH DPHS to advise everyone who attended a coffee social at 9 a.m. or the worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday March 1 to stay home and avoid contact with others for 14 days (through March 15th) and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone who attended the March 1 social or service and has developed symptoms of fever or respiratory illness should immediately stay home and distance themselves from household members and contact the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496 (after-hours: 603-271-5300).

Instructions for people to self-quarantine are available here.

The second patient is an adult male from Rockingham County who traveled to Italy. Due to symptoms consistent with COVID-19, this individual also underwent testing Saturday at the state’s Public Health Laboratories.

DHHS is investigating to identify and notify individuals who may have been in close contact with either individual.

“These new cases broaden our investigation and our public health team is working to try and prevent further community transmission,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “It is important for anybody in our communities who may have fever or other respiratory symptoms to practice social distancing and stay home when ill. We continue to work with hospitals and community organizations to respond to this challenging global COVID-19 outbreak.”

Specimens from both patients will be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing.

Because COVID-19, and all respiratory illnesses, are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, all people should take the same precautions as those recommended to prevent the spread of influenza:

Stay home and avoid public places when sick (i.e. social distancing)

Cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

Wash hands frequently

Avoid being within 6 feet (close contact) of a person who is sick

Avoid sharing drinks, smoking/vaping devices, or other utensils or objects that may transmit saliva

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

For more information on COVID-19 in NH, click here. For the latest information from the CDC, please click here.