2 more arrests made in connection with Nov. shooting incident on South Willow Street

MANCHESTER, NH –Two more arrests have been made by police in connection with a November shooting incident in the CVS parking lot on South Willow Street.

On January 30, 2023, 24-year-old Dante Torres and 25-year-old Dominic Cherbonneau, both of Manchester, turned themselves in at Manchester Police headquarters in connection with a shooting that took place on South Willow Street in November.

Shortly after midnight on November 13, 2022, Manchester Police responded to the CVS at 788 South Willow St., for a report of gunshots fired.

Arriving officers located a woman who had been shot in the arm. Her injuries were non-life-threatening and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officers also found several shell casings and a car with bullet holes in it.

Police learned that prior to the shooting, there had been an altercation between two people next door at the Yee Dynasty. Afterward, a group was seen arguing in the CVS parking lot and gunshots were heard.

Through the investigation, police established probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Torres for felony riot and Cherbonneau for reckless conduct, felony riot, and misdemeanor riot.

Carlos Marsach, 22, of Manchester was arrested Jan. 10 in connection with this incident. He faces charges of reckless conduct and felony riot.

This case remains active and ongoing. Detectives continue to investigate and are still looking for the public’s help. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.