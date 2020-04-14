2 men face kidnapping charges after police discover women allegedly ‘held against their will’ inside apartment

MANCHESTER, NH — On April 13, 2020, at approximately 8:45 p.m. Manchester Police were dispatched to an apartment building in the 300 block of Chestnut Street for a possible assault and kidnapping.

The caller said she had been inside the apartment and managed to escape, but said other women were still inside being held against their will. She also reported that one was being beaten.

When police arrived they made verbal contact with someone inside, but he would not open the door. After multiple commands for him to open it, police used force to open the door. Inside they found two women, one of which had obvious injuries to her face. Two men were also located inside.

Through their investigation police identified the two as Haitham Bol, 31, and Joel Santana Roman, 37, both of Manchester.

Bol was charged with kidnapping and resisting arrest. Roman was charged with kidnapping, second-degree assault, and resisting arrest. Both are scheduled for arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court – North on April 14..