2 men charged in connection with assault outside downtown bar

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested two men in connection with a violent assault that occurred last month outside a downtown bar.

On September 29, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m. police responded to McGarvey’s Bar at 1097 Elm St. for a reported assault.

Arriving officers located a 34-year-old man in an alleyway outside the bar. The man was bleeding and suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The reporting party had not seen the assault but heard a scuffle outside the bar. When she opened the door she saw the victim lying on the ground and two men leaving the area.

Through the investigation, police identified two individuals, Payson Tracy, 29, of Allenstown and Damon Carter, 34, of New Boston. Warrants were issued for their arrest charging both with first-degree assault, and Carter with an additional charge of falsifying evidence.

Both men turned themselves in at Manchester Police headquarters on Oct. 30.