2 injured, including State Trooper, after cruiser struck from behind while assisting stranded motorist

HOOKSETT, NH – An accident involving a State Police cruiser shut down traffic at the Exit 9 off-ramp of I-93 Wednesday night.

At 7:51 p.m. on Feb. 1 Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, members of the New Hampshire State Police CAR Unit, along with Officers from the Hooksett Police Department and medical personnel from the Hooksett Fire Department, responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a New Hampshire State Police Cruiser. The crash occurred on Hooksett Road at the junction of the I-93 Southbound Exit 9 on-ramp.

Upon arrival it was determined that a Trooper was positioned in the right lane of Hooksett Road, emergency blue lights activated, investigating a separate motor vehicle crash when struck from behind. The Trooper was inside of the cruiser in the front seat at the time of the crash along with the operator of the vehicle from the initial crash, who was in the back seat, identified as Joyce Walton, 76, of Manchester.

The vehicle that struck the cruiser was a blue 2017 Ford F-150 operated by Michael Pavletich, 22, of Amherst.

As a result of the crash, the Trooper and Walton were both transported to the Elliot Hospital for injuries sustained from the crash.

After initial on-scene investigation, Pavletich was arrested for suspicion of driving under the Influence of alcohol and/or drugs and was transported to the Elliot Hospital where he refused medical attention. Preliminary investigation indicates that driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.

Hooksett Road at Alice Avenue as well as the Exit 9S off-ramp from 93 south were closed for several hours.

All aspects of this crash remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information, or who may have witnessed the incident, should contact Staff Sgt. Mark Suttmeier at Mark.R.Suttmeier@dos.nh.gov or (603)223-8546.