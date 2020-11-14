2 injured in crash at S. Mammoth and Mooresville roads, area closed while police investigate

MANCHESTER, NH – On November 14, 2020 at approximately 2 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of S. Mammoth and Moorseville roads for a single-vehicle accident with injury.

On arrival, officers located a vehicle that struck two houses and the driver and passenger were still in the vehicle. Both occupants were transported to a local hospital, the passenger suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident

The circumstances surrounding this accident are still under investigation. The area around S. Mammoth and Moorseville roads was closed to traffic until about 9:45 a.m. while police conducted an investigation.