2 injured in 7-car accident at Elm and Bridge streets

MANCHESTER, NH – Two people were injured and a driver of a BMW was arrested following a multi-car crash Monday.

On August 2, 2021, at approximately 4:38 p.m. police responded to the intersection of Elm and Bridge Streets for multiple reports of a motor vehicle accident.

Manchester Police discovered that seven vehicles were involved in the crash. The investigation revealed the crash was caused by a BMW that was traveling easter over the Bridge Street Bridge. The BMW lost control and eventually crashed into multiple vehicles stopped at the intersection of Bridge and Elm streets. The BMW then drove across the intersection before rolling onto its roof and crashing into more stopped vehicles. Two people suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the BMW was identified as Thomas Valliere, 53, of Meredith, who was charged with driving under the influence.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.