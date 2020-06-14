2 injured, driver charged, after brief police pursuit ends with crash into utility pole, house

MANCHESTER, NH – On Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 2:38 a.m. officers from the Manchester Police Department, observed a 2010 BMW traveling west on Bridge Street at a high rate of speed. Police activated their emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle. The operator refused to stop and accelerated north on Pine Street then east on Pearl Street. The operator began to disregard traffic control devices at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was terminated.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle which had collided with a utility pole and a house at Pearl and Belmont streets. The vehicle was on fire and the operator was attempting to flee the scene of the crash.

Officers were able to detain the operator and render aid to the male passenger. Attempts were made to extinguish the car fire with fire extinguishers until the Manchester Fire Department responded.

The operator was identified as Isaac Velez, 22, of Hooksett. He and the passenger, a 23-year-old Manchester man, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Velez was subsequently arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated Driving Under the Influence

Conduct After an Accident

Reckless Conduct

Resisting Detention

Disobeying a Police Officer

Armed Career Criminal

The crash remains under investigation by the Manchester Police Traffic Unit Collision Reconstruction and Analysis Team. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.