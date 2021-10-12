2 girls injured by car while crossing Amory Street

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 11, 2021, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the intersection of Amory and Dubuque streets for a car crash involving two juvenile pedestrians.

Police learned that a black Nissan Rogue had been traveling westbound on Amory Street and two juvenile girls were crossing in a southerly direction in the crosswalk. The car and pedestrians collided. The two girls suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

The 39-year-old male driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police.

This accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.