2 found shot on Lowell Street sidewalk, ‘not random,’ police say

MANCHESTER, NH — On December 21, 2019, at approximately 2:40 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the sidewalk in front of Red Arrow Diner, 61 Lowell St., for reports of multiple gunshots fired.

When officers arrived they found two people who were shot. Both were transported to an area hospital.

Police said this incident is under investigation and does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department reference case # 19-18471.