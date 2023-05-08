2 drivers injured in I-93 collision between dump truck and minivan

LONDONDERRY, NH – A crash on I-93 in Londonderry Monday morning reduced southbound traffic to one lane for about an hour.

On Monday, May 8, 2023, at approximately 9:06 a.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks and Troop G Barracks, personnel from the Londonderry Fire and EMS Department, as well as members from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a Weaver Brothers Construction dump truck and a minivan. The crash occurred on I-93 South at mile marker 12.

The operator of the 2008 Weaver Brothers Mack dump truck was identified as James Martin, 69, of Concord. Police determined he was pulling out of an active construction site on I-93 South in Londonderry attempting to merge with traffic when a collision occurred with a gray 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan operated by Timothy Burke, 31, of Manchester.

I-93 South was shut down to one lane for approximately one hour as crews worked to process and clear the scene. Both operators were transported to the Parkland Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

All aspects of this crash remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the incident, please contact Trooper Ryan Hajjar at Ryan.J.Hajjar@dos.nh.gov or (603)223-8760.