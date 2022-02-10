2 dead in Hooksett crash after truck hits pole on West River Road

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

HOOKSETT, NH –Two people are dead following a motor vehicle crash Wednesday night on West River Road.

At approximately 7:39 p.m. on Feb. 9 Hooksett Police responded to a crash on West River Road near Plourde Sand and Gravel.

Responding officers found a GMC pickup truck had crashed into a utility pole. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger later died at the hospital.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time by Hooksett Police.

West River Road was closed for several hours as the police Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated. The Hooksett Fire Department and Bow Police assisted at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information, please contact Officer Josh Preve at 603-624-1560 x403.

Information provided by Hooksett Police.