2 dead in Bedford crash that shut down South River Road

BEDFORD, NH – An accident on South River Road in Bedford Saturday left two people dead and shut down traffic for hours.

Bedford fire and police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and passenger car on South River Road near Commerce Drive on Sept. 3. As crews were responding Bedford dispatch reported calls coming in that there were multiple people injured, and additional personnel were added to the response.

Responders arrived at about 4:40 p.m. and found three people injured. Two people have died, according to Bedford police as of late Saturday night. The operator of a motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger on the motorcycle died after transport to an area hospital.

DHART Medical helicopter was initially requested to the scene due to the serious injuries for a person trapped under the car. Firefighters used blocks and hydraulic tools to lift the car off the injured person. A landing zone was set up at the parking lot of a building on South River Road and the patient was brought to the waiting ambulance.

As the helicopter was preparing to land, based on communication between the medics on the ground, and flight medics the helicopter aborted the landing.

The driver of the passenger car was walked to the ambulance and transported to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Several people who witnessed the accident assisted the injured people and assisted firefighters when they arrived.

Initial information indicated the passenger car was traveling South on South River Road and turned left onto Commerce Way. The motorcycle, that appeared to be traveling North, struck the side of the vehicle and a passenger from the motorcycle was thrown off the motorcycle and under the vehicle.

The motorcycle careened off the road and into the wood line.

South River Road was closed so that the accident investigation team could process the scene.

The road was expected to be closed for several hours as investigators remain at the scene.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.