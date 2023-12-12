2 charged in November ‘snatch-and-grab’ jewelry store thefts, 1 suspect still at large

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have made arrests in connection with two jewelry store thefts that happened last month.

The first incident was on November 20, 2023, at Day’s Jewelers at 66 March Ave. According to an employee a man walked into the store and asked to see a gold chain. While viewing the jewelry he took the chain and walked out. Through the investigation, police identified the man as 23-year-old Kevin Donnelly of Manchester (no set address). Donnelly was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking.

This was the first of two thefts at Day’s Jewelers in the span of three days, in each theft the suspect utilized snatch-and-grab tactics to steal gold chains.

The second incident at Day’s was on November 25. The suspect involved in this theft was later identified as Drae-Shawn Hernandez, 28, of Manchester (no set address). He was located and arrested and faces a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Police are still looking for the man involved in a theft at Market Square Jewelers at 814 Elm St. on November 28, 2023. In that incident, the suspect asked to see gold rope chains and cross pendants. As he viewed these chains, he got ahold of one and left the store. Police have identified that suspect as Timothy Maclean, 42, of Manchester (no set address). There is an active warrant for Maclean’s arrest charging him with theft by unauthorized taking.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Manchester Police Detective Andrew Choi at 603-792-5514. You can also remain anonymous and leave a tip with the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.