2 charged in connection with stolen car

MANCHESTER, NH – Two people were arrested not long after a report came in of a stolen car on Pine Street.

On February 20, 2024, at approximately 7 a.m., a Manchester Police Officer patrolling the area of Union and Webster streets spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen about 15 minutes earlier.

As the officer’s cruiser got closer to the vehicle, the driver accelerated and turned onto Clarke Street. The officer activated his blue emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver continued onto Elm Street, traveling at speeds of approximately 60 mph and, at one point, driving up the wrong side of the road.

For safety reasons, the pursuit was called off.

Shortly after, another officer located the vehicle parked in the TRU Hotel parking lot at 135 Spring St. The vehicle was unoccupied, but officers saw two people crossing Commercial Street. After viewing a surveillance video, police determined that the two people had exited the stolen vehicle.

The pair were identified as Richard Hedrich, 35, of Manchester, and Jennifer Sennott, 25, of Allenstown. Both were taken into custody without further incident.

Hedrich was charged with reckless conduct/deadly weapon, theft by unauthorized taking- motor vehicle, driving after suspension, disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, and resisting arrest. Sennott was charged with resisting arrest.