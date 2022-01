First Name

MANCHESTER, NH –An accident on Amherst Street Thursday night did some damage to The Rex Theatre.

Just after 9 p.m. a two-car accident caused one vehicle to crash into the front double entryway doors of The Rex.

Both vehicles sustained substantial damage according to Manchester Fire Battalion Chief David Flurey.

The building sustained no structural damage. Occupants were evaluated on scene and declined transport to area hospitals, Flurey said.