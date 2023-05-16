2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting, third person sought

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have made two arrests in connection with a weekend shooting that injured four people and a third person is sought.

Emmanuel Sayle, 21, and Griffin O’Neil, 20, both of Manchester were arrested on Monday. Sayle was charged with four counts of felony reckless conduct, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and also has a parole hold.

RELATED STORY ⇒ Fourth arrest made in Aug. 16 diner brawl

O’Neil was charged with felony criminal liability (accomplice) to reckless conduct, 2 counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and also has a parole hold.

Police are still working to identify a third person, pictured below in the black hooded sweatshirt.

On May 13, 2023, shortly before 5 p.m., two males approached a large party near Ahern and O’Malley Streets. The males were wearing their hoods up and their faces were partially covered. At least one started firing a gun and four young adults were hit. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries. After the shooting, the pair was seen leaving the area in a white SUV, which has since been identified and located.

Manchester detectives continue to actively investigate this case, and urge anyone who has information about this person’s identity or the shooting incident call Manchester Police at 603- 668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

These quick arrests were due to the non-stop efforts of Manchester Police Detectives and Officers, as well as our partners in law enforcement, specifically probation and parole. This work highlights the deep and continued commitment we all share when it comes to reducing gun violence in the city.