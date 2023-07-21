2 arrested for ‘lewd acts’ while naked in a rowboat on Dorrs Pond

MANCHESTER, NH – Two men were arrested on Thursday for lewd acts while boating on Dorrs Pond.

At around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to Dorrs Pond in Livingston Park for the report of two people in a rowboat who were naked and engaged in lewd acts. There were numerous callers to the police, all of whom reported the activity was widely visible to children who were at the park.

Officers arrived and located Benjamin Dexter, 25, and James O’Neill, 59, both from Manchester, as they came ashore. Numerous witnesses were interviewed, and Officers determined that both men had performed acts of gross lewdness in the presence of juveniles under circumstances that they should have known would cause alarm.

Dexter and O’Neill were arrested and charged with felony counts of indecent exposure / gross lewdness. Dexter was also found to have a warrant from Gorharm for a driving offense.

Dexter was released on $2,000 PR bail, and O’Neill was released on $3,000 PR Bail. Both will be arraigned in late August at Hillsborough County Superior Court – North.