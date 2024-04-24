2 adults, 2 pets displaced in Central Street apartment fire

Address: 259 Central Street

Dispatch: 16:03

Under Control: 16:15

Resources: Engines 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11 Trucks 1 and 7, Rescue1, Squad 1, Car 1, ALS 1, EMS 1, K4 and K9, 01, 03, 04

Description of Incident: Companies were dispatched to a reported building fire at 259 Central St. Car 1 arrived and reported heavy fire showing from the A & B corner with exposure to a 4-story flat-top apartment building on the B side. Crews advanced multiple hose lines and quickly knocked the fire down while simultaneously protecting the exposure.

Both the fire building and exposure building were searched and cleared of any occupants. The fire was brought under control within 12 minutes of being dispatched. Four adults and two pets were displaced from the fire building and are being assisted by Red Cross.

Civilian Injuries: None

Emergency Service Injuries: None

Special Circumstances: Windy conditions, heavy traffic in the area due to time of day.

Fire Cause: Undetermined

Estimated Dollar Loss: $50,000

Incident Commander: Battalion Chief Kenneth Proulx