2 adults, 2 pets displaced in Central Street apartment fire

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Manchester Fire Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Manchester Fire Department Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

fire scaled
Fire damaged a home on Central Street, foreground. There is also visible damage to the apartment building nextdoor from the heat. Utility workers remained on the scene several hours after the fire. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Address: 259 Central Street 

Dispatch: 16:03 

Under Control: 16:15 

Resources: Engines 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11 Trucks 1 and 7, Rescue1, Squad 1, Car 1, ALS 1, EMS  1, K4 and K9, 01, 03, 04 

Description of Incident: Companies were dispatched to a reported building fire at 259 Central  St. Car 1 arrived and reported heavy fire showing from the A & B corner with exposure to a 4-story flat-top apartment building on the B side. Crews advanced multiple hose lines and quickly knocked the fire down while simultaneously protecting the exposure.

Both the fire building and exposure building were searched and cleared of any occupants. The fire was brought under control within 12 minutes of being dispatched. Four adults and two pets were displaced from the fire building and are being assisted by Red Cross. 

Civilian Injuries: None 

Emergency Service Injuries: None 

Special Circumstances: Windy conditions, heavy traffic in the area due to time of day.

Fire Cause: Undetermined 

Estimated Dollar Loss: $50,000 

Incident Commander: Battalion Chief Kenneth Proulx

 

About this Author

Manchester Fire Department

The mission of the Manchester Fire Department is to provide the City of Manchester with superior customer service and integrated emergency response to any situation that threatens the life, safety and well-being of people and property.

EmailWebsite
Facebook

See all of this author's posts