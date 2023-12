CONCORD, NH – No, Virginia; that wasn’t Santa up on the rooftop a few days early – there was an earthquake Friday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey the earth moved at about 11:15 p.m. in Concord on Dec. 22, but was felt within a several-mile radius based on more than 500 reports that have been made.

