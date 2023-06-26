$196M in federal broadband funding will get NH ‘toward 100% accessibility’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) on Monday announced how it has allocated $42.45 billion in funding to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service to everyone in America. This “Internet for All” initiative is a key component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda.

New Hampshire through the program has been allocated $196,560,278.97, according to a state-by-state chart released from the White House on June 26.

“New Hampshire has been leading the way when it comes to bringing high-speed broadband to all regions of the state and getting us toward 100 percent accessibility as quickly as possible,” said New Hampshire Commissioner of Business and Economic Affairs Taylor Caswell. “Ensuring our residents and businesses, regardless of location, can access the digital economy is a top priority for our team. These additional resources will allow us to capitalize on our successes and drive this top priority forward.”

The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used to pursue eligible access-, adoption-, and equity-related uses.

Details related to the allocation for the states, D.C., and territories are available on InternetForAll.Gov.