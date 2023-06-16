188 NH locals cycle toward record-breaking $70M fundraising goal for 2023 Pan-Mass Challenge

NEEDHAM, Mass. – On Aug. 5 and 6, more than 6,000 riders from around the globe, including 188 residents from New Hampshire, will pedal in the 44th Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC). These cyclists will come together with the common goal of raising a record-breaking $70 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber). If achieved, this would be the single-largest gift Dana-Farber has ever received, bringing the PMC’s total contribution in the fight against cancer to $970 million since 1980.

As the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, the fully supported bike-a-thon includes one and two-day routes, from 25 to 211 miles, designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability. For the 17th consecutive year, 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar will be donated directly to Dana-Farber to support lifesaving cancer research and treatment. The PMC accounts for more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s largest single contributor.

“The steadfast commitment of the PMC community year after year continues to inspire me,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC. “With our sights set on a record-breaking fundraising goal for PMC 2023, I’m grateful for the continued support from all PMC riders, volunteers, donors, and sponsors and I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road together this August.”

Riders and volunteers will travel from 43 states and 8 countries to participate in PMC Ride Weekend festivities in Massachusetts. Most participate in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer, and 950 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, considered Living Proof® of the PMC mission. There are also 150 Dana-Farber employees committed to the cause as riders and volunteers, in some cases to fund their own cancer research.

Registration for PMC 2023 is open through July 6. Join riders from your community in the fight against cancer by registering for one of the following routes still available:

25 & 50-Mile Routes (1-Day, 25 or 50 Miles; Sunday, August 6): Starting and finishing in either Wellesley or Foxboro, these Sunday routes are perfect one-day options for those passionate about giving back.

Wellesley Century Ride (1-Day, 100 Miles; Sunday, August 6): The Wellesley Century route is a popular option for riders looking to challenge their endurance in a one-day format while making an impact in the fight against cancer.

Reimagined Ride (Rider’s Choice Mileage/Timing): PMC Reimagined riders can ride wherever and whenever they want – except for the PMC routes on PMC weekend. This option is intended to provide flexibility for those that want to contribute to the fight against cancer without specific time or mileage constraints.



The PMC is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation® and M&T Bank. To make a financial contribution to a rider from your town or to register as a rider, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2023 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bikeathon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event’s executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $900 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC’s goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC’s hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber’s doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit www.pmc.org.