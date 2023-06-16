188 NH locals cycle toward record-breaking $70M fundraising goal for 2023 Pan-Mass Challenge

NEEDHAM, Mass. – On Aug. 5 and 6, more than 6,000 riders from around the globe, including 188 residents from New Hampshire, will pedal in the 44th Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC). These cyclists will come together with the common goal of raising a record-breaking $70 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber). If achieved, this would be the single-largest gift Dana-Farber has ever received, bringing the PMC’s total contribution in the fight against cancer to $970 million since 1980.
As the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, the fully supported bike-a-thon includes one and two-day routes, from 25 to 211 miles, designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability. For the 17th consecutive year, 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar will be donated directly to Dana-Farber to support lifesaving cancer research and treatment. The PMC accounts for more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s largest single contributor.
“The steadfast commitment of the PMC community year after year continues to inspire me,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC. “With our sights set on a record-breaking fundraising goal for PMC 2023, I’m grateful for the continued support from all PMC riders, volunteers, donors, and sponsors and I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road together this August.”
Riders and volunteers will travel from 43 states and 8 countries to participate in PMC Ride Weekend festivities in Massachusetts. Most participate in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer, and 950 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, considered Living Proof® of the PMC mission. There are also 150 Dana-Farber employees committed to the cause as riders and volunteers, in some cases to fund their own cancer research.
Registration for PMC 2023 is open through July 6. Join riders from your community in the fight against cancer by registering for one of the following routes still available:
- 25 & 50-Mile Routes (1-Day, 25 or 50 Miles; Sunday, August 6):
- Starting and finishing in either Wellesley or Foxboro, these Sunday routes are perfect one-day options for those passionate about giving back.
- Wellesley Century Ride (1-Day, 100 Miles; Sunday, August 6):
- The Wellesley Century route is a popular option for riders looking to challenge their endurance in a one-day format while making an impact in the fight against cancer.
- Reimagined Ride (Rider’s Choice Mileage/Timing):
- PMC Reimagined riders can ride wherever and whenever they want – except for the PMC routes on PMC weekend. This option is intended to provide flexibility for those that want to contribute to the fight against cancer without specific time or mileage constraints.
The PMC is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation® and M&T Bank. To make a financial contribution to a rider from your town or to register as a rider, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2023 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Thank you to the following riders from New Hampshire
Amherst (2):
- Christopher George
- Ben Osterholtz
Atkinson (5):
- Casey Antonelli
- Keith Boyle
- Erika Burns
- Philippa Middleton
- Bob Vaillancourt
Bartlett (1):
- Betsy Roguet
Bedford (12):
- Tony Chismark
- Paige Davis
- Terry Flahive
- Michael Gabree
- Larry Gagnon
- David Hammer
- Darryl Jelley
- Mel Pepin
- Marie Riddell
- Declan Rourke
- Deb Wiseman
- Olaf Zwickau
Berlin (1):
- Matt Dustin
Bow (2):
- Tony Sacco
- Eric Thum
Brentwood (1):
- John Cofer
Campton (1):
- Timothy Duggan
Center Barnstead (1):
- Steven McCusker
Center Harbor (2):
- Sean Kavanagh
- Bob Willis
Chester (3):
- Ralph Fast
- Ed Karjala
- Sarah Muncey
Concord (2):
- Kathryn Jenkins
- James Wirbal
Conway (1):
- Peter Tracy
Deerfield (1):
- Pam Joplin
Derry (6):
- Steven Anthony
- Chuck Benedict
- Janine Block
- Laura Charewicz
- Matty Johnson
- Bob Messier
Dover (2):
- Diane Gibbins
- Norm – Chip Hildreth
Dublin (1):
- Mike Preece
Dunbarton (1):
- Matthew Wilson
Durham (1):
- Joshua Zall
Epping (1):
- Daniel Murphy
Exeter (3):
- Stephen Bernacki
- Noah Dever
- Joseph Quinn
Franklin (1):
- John Taylor
Gilford (2):
- David Hamblet
- Veronica Tucker
Glen (1):
- Cathy Konicki
Goffstown (1):
- Kathy Carlson
Greenland (3):
- Rina Drake
- Michael Drake
- Kathleen Wade
Hale’s Location (1):
- Alberta Grunbeck
Hampstead (2):
- Justin Pelletier
- Laura Walker
Hampton (8):
- Pete Connor
- Alexander DiBuono
- Jude Logue
- Denise Monroe
- George Privé
- Matthew Taylor
- Craig Taylor
- Paul Vogel
Hampton Falls (1):
- Jason Barker
Hanover (2):
- Megan Clark
- Linda Muri
Hill (1):
- Spencer Morse
Holderness (1):
- John McVeigh
Hollis (8):
- Michael Blomgren
- Sara Blomgren
- Mark Burke
- Mike Ferris
- Charles Musson
- Steve Piper
- Jane Richard
- Steve Roche
Hooksett (2):
- Greg Lavallee
- Bridget Pichette
Hopkinton (1):
- Joe Masci
Hudson (1):
- Eric Montague
Jackson (1):
- Justin Kermond
Jaffrey (1):
- Jennifer Briggs Jenkins
Keene (4):
- Kenny Ballard
- Sarah Brochu
- Stephanie Hosking
- Tony Triano
Kingston (1):
Kevin Klemarczyk
Litchfield (2):
- Michael Douglas
- Keith Michaud
Londonderry (2):
- Matt Galluzzo
- Shanon Gruchot
Manchester (6):
- Shane Belcher
- Alyson Belcher
- Billy Collins
- Donna Galluzzo
- Jake O’Donnell
- Ryan Royce
Melvin Village (1):
- Gil Macdonald
Meredith (2):
- Michael Hermsen
- Paul Nardone
Merrimack (2):
- Christopher Carey
- Brian LeClaire
Millersville (1):
- Nick Elli
Milton (1):
- Eliot Paisner
Mont Vernon (1):
- Tony Albright
Moultonborough (6):
- Scott Apgar
- Robert Brennan
- Joanne Brennan
- Jane Lewis-Raymond
- Sue Prakken
- Tom Raymond
Nashua (4):
- TJ Bond
- Bob Dufresne
- Rishab Khanna
- Bill Provost
New Castle (1):
Pamela Stearns
New Ipswich (1):
- Wendell Watson
Newfields (3):
- Greg Corson
- Jack McCadden
- Jane McCadden
North Hampton (2):
- Hank Dolben
- Joe Gimilaro
North Woodstock (1):
- Annie Glancy
Pelham (7):
- David Belleville
- Marc Burke
- Kaitlyn Gordon
- Jonathan LeBlanc
- Kelsie Nadeau-McHale
- Kevin O’Sullivan
- David Silk
Peterborough (2):
- Stephanie Thomson
- Dana Winchester
Plymouth (1):
- Neal Frei
Portsmouth (8):
- Phil Cohen
- Hannah Drake
- Liz Fregeau
- John Kilroy
- Sara Pesci
- Melanie Spears
- John Stebbins
- Ariel Wahl
Rindge (1):
- Chris Peahl
Rochester (1):
- Cathleen Scerbo
Rye/Rye Beach (15):
- Steven Borne
- Jessic Catino
- Don Catino
- Matt Denneen
- Chris Lingamfelter
- Cynde Lingamfelter
- Jacob MacGlashing
- Kathleen MacLeod
- Robert MacLeod
- Sean Meighan
- Lisa Meighan
- David Poulin
- Jen Roelofs
- Eben Tormey
- Max Eberhart
Salem (7):
- Kathleen Boylan
- Michael Doiron
- Kenneth Johnston
- Zachary Lubinski
- Alex Tanguay
- Katelyn Thayer
- Steve Thayer
Sanbornville (1):
- Sabrina Johns
Sandwich (1):
- Bj Pessia
Seabrook (3):
- Michael Jeans
- James Roach
- Joy Young
Sharon (1):
- John Albanese
South Hampton (1):
- Careyanne Davis
Thornton (1):
- Ed White
Wilmot (1):
- Aiden Markoff
Windham (4):
- Anthony Galluzzo
- Shawn Mullen
- Conor Mullen
- Robert Schenk
Wolfeboro (4):
- Paolo Caliandro
- Neal Hesler
- David Ilsley
- Katherine Royce
About the Pan-Mass Challenge
The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bikeathon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event’s executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $900 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC’s goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC’s hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber’s doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit www.pmc.org.