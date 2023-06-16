188 NH locals cycle toward record-breaking $70M fundraising goal for 2023 Pan-Mass Challenge

NEEDHAM, Mass.  – On Aug. 5 and 6, more than 6,000 riders from around the globe, including 188 residents from New Hampshire, will pedal in the 44th Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC). These cyclists will come together with the common goal of raising a record-breaking $70 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber). If achieved, this would be the single-largest gift Dana-Farber has ever received, bringing the PMC’s total contribution in the fight against cancer to $970 million since 1980.

As the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, the fully supported bike-a-thon includes one and two-day routes, from 25 to 211 miles, designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability. For the 17th consecutive year, 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar will be donated directly to Dana-Farber to support lifesaving cancer research and treatment. The PMC accounts for more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s largest single contributor.

“The steadfast commitment of the PMC community year after year continues to inspire me,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC. “With our sights set on a record-breaking fundraising goal for PMC 2023, I’m grateful for the continued support from all PMC riders, volunteers, donors, and sponsors and I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road together this August.”

Riders and volunteers will travel from 43 states and 8 countries to participate in PMC Ride Weekend festivities in Massachusetts. Most participate in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer, and 950 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, considered Living Proof® of the PMC mission. There are also 150 Dana-Farber employees committed to the cause as riders and volunteers, in some cases to fund their own cancer research.

Registration for PMC 2023 is open through July 6. Join riders from your community in the fight against cancer by registering for one of the following routes still available:

  • 25 & 50-Mile Routes (1-Day, 25 or 50 Miles; Sunday, August 6):
    • Starting and finishing in either Wellesley or Foxboro, these Sunday routes are perfect one-day options for those passionate about giving back.
  •  Wellesley Century Ride (1-Day, 100 Miles; Sunday, August 6):
    • The Wellesley Century route is a popular option for riders looking to challenge their endurance in a one-day format while making an impact in the fight against cancer.
  • Reimagined Ride (Rider’s Choice Mileage/Timing):
    • PMC Reimagined riders can ride wherever and whenever they want – except for the PMC routes on PMC weekend. This option is intended to provide flexibility for those that want to contribute to the fight against cancer without specific time or mileage constraints.

The PMC is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation® and M&T Bank. To make a financial contribution to a rider from your town or to register as a rider, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2023 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Thank you to the following riders from New Hampshire

Amherst (2):

  • Christopher George
  • Ben Osterholtz

Atkinson (5):

  • Casey Antonelli
  • Keith Boyle
  • Erika Burns
  • Philippa Middleton
  • Bob Vaillancourt

Bartlett (1):

  • Betsy Roguet

Bedford (12):

  • Tony Chismark
  • Paige Davis
  • Terry Flahive
  • Michael Gabree
  • Larry Gagnon
  • David Hammer
  • Darryl Jelley
  • Mel Pepin
  • Marie Riddell
  • Declan Rourke
  • Deb Wiseman
  •  Olaf Zwickau

Berlin (1):

  •  Matt Dustin

Bow (2):

  • Tony Sacco
  • Eric Thum

Brentwood (1):

  • John Cofer

Campton (1):

  • Timothy Duggan

Center Barnstead (1):

  • Steven McCusker

Center Harbor (2):

  • Sean Kavanagh
  • Bob Willis

Chester (3):

  • Ralph Fast
  • Ed Karjala
  • Sarah Muncey

Concord (2):

  • Kathryn Jenkins
  • James Wirbal

Conway (1):

  • Peter Tracy

Deerfield (1):

  •  Pam Joplin

Derry (6):

  • Steven Anthony
  • Chuck Benedict
  • Janine Block
  • Laura Charewicz
  • Matty Johnson
  • Bob Messier

Dover (2):

  • Diane Gibbins
  • Norm – Chip Hildreth

Dublin (1):

  • Mike Preece

Dunbarton (1):

  • Matthew Wilson

Durham (1):

  • Joshua Zall

Epping (1):

  • Daniel Murphy

Exeter (3):

  •  Stephen Bernacki
  •  Noah Dever
  • Joseph Quinn

Franklin (1):

  • John Taylor

Gilford (2):

  • David Hamblet
  • Veronica Tucker

Glen (1):

  • Cathy Konicki

Goffstown (1):

  • Kathy Carlson

Greenland (3):

  • Rina Drake
  • Michael Drake
  • Kathleen Wade

Hale’s Location (1):

  • Alberta Grunbeck

Hampstead (2):

  • Justin Pelletier
  • Laura Walker

Hampton (8):

  • Pete Connor
  • Alexander DiBuono
  • Jude Logue
  • Denise Monroe
  • George Privé
  • Matthew Taylor
  • Craig Taylor
  • Paul Vogel

Hampton Falls (1):

  • Jason Barker

Hanover (2):

  • Megan Clark
  • Linda Muri

Hill (1):

  • Spencer Morse

Holderness (1):

  • John McVeigh

Hollis (8):

  • Michael Blomgren
  • Sara Blomgren
  • Mark Burke
  • Mike Ferris
  • Charles Musson
  • Steve Piper
  • Jane Richard
  • Steve Roche

Hooksett (2):

  • Greg Lavallee
  • Bridget Pichette

Hopkinton (1):

  • Joe Masci

Hudson (1):

  • Eric Montague

Jackson (1):

  • Justin Kermond

Jaffrey (1):

  • Jennifer Briggs Jenkins

Keene (4):

  • Kenny Ballard
  •  Sarah Brochu
  • Stephanie Hosking
  • Tony Triano

Kingston (1):

Kevin Klemarczyk

Litchfield (2):

  • Michael Douglas
  • Keith Michaud

Londonderry (2):

  • Matt Galluzzo
  • Shanon Gruchot

Manchester (6):

  • Shane Belcher
  • Alyson Belcher
  • Billy Collins
  • Donna Galluzzo
  • Jake O’Donnell
  • Ryan Royce

Melvin Village (1):

  • Gil Macdonald

Meredith (2):

  • Michael Hermsen
  • Paul Nardone

Merrimack (2):

  • Christopher Carey
  • Brian LeClaire

Millersville (1):

  • Nick Elli

Milton (1):

  • Eliot Paisner

Mont Vernon (1):

  • Tony Albright

Moultonborough (6):

  • Scott Apgar
  • Robert Brennan
  • Joanne Brennan
  • Jane Lewis-Raymond
  • Sue Prakken
  • Tom Raymond

Nashua (4):

  • TJ Bond
  • Bob Dufresne
  • Rishab Khanna
  • Bill Provost

New Castle (1):

Pamela Stearns

New Ipswich (1):

  • Wendell Watson

Newfields (3):

  • Greg Corson
  • Jack McCadden
  • Jane McCadden

North Hampton (2):

  • Hank Dolben
  • Joe Gimilaro

North Woodstock (1):

  • Annie Glancy

Pelham (7):

  • David Belleville
  • Marc Burke
  • Kaitlyn Gordon
  • Jonathan LeBlanc
  • Kelsie Nadeau-McHale
  • Kevin O’Sullivan
  • David Silk

Peterborough (2):

  • Stephanie Thomson
  • Dana Winchester

Plymouth (1):

  • Neal Frei

Portsmouth (8):

  • Phil Cohen
  • Hannah Drake
  • Liz Fregeau
  • John Kilroy
  • Sara Pesci
  • Melanie Spears
  • John Stebbins
  • Ariel Wahl

Rindge (1):

  • Chris Peahl

Rochester (1):

  • Cathleen Scerbo

Rye/Rye Beach (15):

  • Steven Borne
  • Jessic Catino
  • Don Catino
  • Matt Denneen
  • Chris Lingamfelter
  • Cynde Lingamfelter
  • Jacob MacGlashing
  • Kathleen MacLeod
  • Robert MacLeod
  • Sean Meighan
  • Lisa Meighan
  • David Poulin
  • Jen Roelofs
  • Eben Tormey
  • Max Eberhart

Salem (7):

  • Kathleen Boylan
  • Michael Doiron
  • Kenneth Johnston
  • Zachary Lubinski
  • Alex Tanguay
  • Katelyn Thayer
  • Steve Thayer

Sanbornville (1):

  • Sabrina Johns

Sandwich (1):

  • Bj Pessia

Seabrook (3):

  • Michael Jeans
  • James Roach
  • Joy Young

Sharon (1):

  •  John Albanese

South Hampton (1):

  • Careyanne Davis

Thornton (1):

  • Ed White

Wilmot (1):

  • Aiden Markoff

Windham (4):

  • Anthony Galluzzo
  • Shawn Mullen
  • Conor Mullen
  • Robert Schenk

Wolfeboro (4):

  • Paolo Caliandro
  • Neal Hesler
  • David Ilsley
  • Katherine Royce

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bikeathon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event’s executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $900 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC’s goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC’s hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber’s doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit www.pmc.org.

