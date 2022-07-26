17 graduate from the 118th Corrections Academy Class

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Corrections announces that the 118th Corrections Academy class graduated from the pre-service training at a ceremony held at the Arthur D. Kehas Law Enforcement Training Center at the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council facility. The graduation occurred on July 22, 2022.

The eight-week academy provides new officers and correctional line employees with the tools and resources needed to work in a correctional environment. In addition to the new corrections officers, six correctional line staff completed the academy and will return to the facilities as nurses, mental health clinicians, logistics staff, educators and more. All graduates received a variety of training including ethics, stress management, communications, contraband introduction, mental health, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), scenarios, and constitutional law. In addition, the recruit officers received approximately 40 hours of physical fitness training, training in defensive tactics, certification in baton and pepper spray, and corrections specific laws. After graduation, the recruit officers will attend 2 weeks of post-academy firearms training prior to returning to their facilities around the state.

“We welcome these talented new employees to the Department and thank them for their dedication to service and public safety,” said Department of Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks. “You will certainly make a difference in the world of corrections.”

The Department of Corrections is recruiting for Corrections Officers and other correctional line staff. Additional information is available online at https://www.jobs.nhdoc.nh.gov/. The next Corrections Academy is scheduled for September. Questions can be directed to our Recruitment Office at (603) 271-5645 or by emailing doc-recruitment@doc.nh.gov.