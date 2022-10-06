Undermanned Knights fall to Timberlane, 1-0

MANCHESTER, NH — An offensive slump, exacerbated by injuries, could not have come at a worse time for the Central-West field hockey team.

The Knights are 1-3 in their last four games, having scored a total of three goals in that span.

Wednesday night, Central-West dropped a 1-0 decision to visiting Timberlane Regional to fall to 6-7-0. The Knights’ final three regular season games include dates with D-I powers Bedford (10-3-0) and Winnacunnet (11-1-0).

Central-West Coach Bill Larkins declined to be interviewed following the game but did say his team had been hampered by the loss of three starters due to injuries.

The game was played, almost entirely, in a steady rain, contributing to the offensive struggles of both squads. The lone goal was scored by Brooke Morin with 12:30 to play in the game, on a perfectly executed penalty corner. Morin put the ball in play, then snuck over to the corner of the cage. Brandi Sickel collected the pass at the circle and immediately slammed it back toward Morin, who redirected it behind goalie Chloe Gilroy for the score.

Central-West tried to press the attack in the final minutes, looking for the tying goal. The Knights pulled out all the stops, including bringing up an extra attacker, to no avail.

The win improved Timberlane’s record to 5-7-0. But after losing their first four games, the Owls are 5-3 in their last eight and are making a strong push for a D-I tournament berth.

Central-West played a strong first quarter, carrying the play and forcing Timberlane goalie Brandy Garand to make four saves. Midfielder Emily Bisson was dominant in the early going, controlling the center of the field and sparking several scoring bids. Garand turned in a huge stop on a shot by Zoe Demers off a penalty corner and made multiple sprawling stops, as Central-West forwards tried to poke home a loose ball in front of the cage.

As the game progressed, Timberlane began to assert itself, taking advantage of Central-West’s limited roster numbers. The Owls began stacking the middle of the field to make life difficult for Bisson and force C-W to work the ball down the wings.

Offensively, Timberlane enjoyed four penalty corners in the second quarter (10 for the game) but were repeatedly thwarted by the stingy Knights’ defense, led by Catie Fenchel and Armani Holmes.

What shots Timberlane managed to put on net were handled by Gilroy (4 saves), including a spectacular save on a backhand bid by Bella Hughes early in the third quarter.

Central-West will try to get back on track Friday night, when they play host to Winnacunnet at 6 p.m.