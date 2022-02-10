16 to be inducted into Central High School Hall of Fame, banquet set for May 6

MANCHESTER, NH –The director of the President’s Own Marine Band, a member of Congress, and two Broadway stars will be among 16 Central High School graduates inducted into the Manchester High School Central Hall of Fame May 6 at a banquet to be held at the Executive Court Club, according to Dr. Michael Murphy, chair of the Central Hall of Fame committee.

“The inductees represent a wealth of talent and accomplishment and are incredible representatives of Central’s historic ability to produce productive citizens who take the skills they learn at Central and put them to great use at a local, state, and even international level,” Murphy said.

The inductees are Col. Jason Fettig, director of the President’s Own Marine Band; Rep. Chris Pappas, who represents New Hampshire’s first district in Congress; Max Clayton, whose Broadway credits include featured roles in “The Music Man” and “Moulin Rouge”; and Kayleigh Cronin, who is currently appearing on the Great White Way in a production of “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Additional inductees are Sarah Degnan Kambou, former president of the International Center for Research on Women; Maude Briggs Knowlton, the Currier Museum of Art’s first director; Mary Tenn, a Manchester attorney; Brian Stone, a hockey standout at the high school and collegiate levels and former Little Green hockey coach; Kristine Haveles-Pelletier, a longtime Manchester educator and literacy advocate; Dan O’Neil, the second-longest-serving alderman in Manchester history.

Chris Laberge, a star soccer player who has coached Central soccer teams to three state championships; George “Butch” Joseph, former Manchester and Nashua school district athletic director; Dr. Loretta Brady; professor of psychology at Saint Anselm College; David Scannell, an educator; basketball star and former Central coach Mike Fitzpatrick, and Gloria Norris, a filmmaker and author of “KooKooland,” a best-selling memoir of growing up in Manchester.

Inductions are usually announced at five-year intervals that coincide with significant anniversaries of the founding of Central High School in 1846. “Covid delayed our attempts to have this class inducted during the 175 anniversary of Central’s founding last year, but we are making up for lost time,” Murphy said.

Tickets to the event are $65 per person, and tables may be purchased for large groups.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting Andrea Elliot at aelliot16@yahoo.com.

The May 6 event will also include special recognition of Dr. Chris Kehas, the founder of the organization, who passed away last year.

The Hall of Fame was founded in 1996. Previous inductees include Olympic gold medalist Bob Beattie; John Sullivan, former secretary of the Navy; Chip Kelly, former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and current UCLA head coach; and comedian Adam Sandler.