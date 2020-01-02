$15M gift boosts CMC fundraising for new construction slated for 2021

MANCHESTER, NH — Hoping to make a difference in the community and in health care, local entrepreneurs Grace and Ken Solinsky have made a substantial charitable gift to Catholic Medical Center. The $15 million gift will serve as the cornerstone of CMC’s forthcoming capital campaign, which supports construction of a new building on the hospital campus. This building will be named the Ken and Grace Solinsky Center, in honor of their historic donation.

“I am truly humbled that the Solinskys have decided to make a transformative investment in the future of health care in Manchester and beyond by supporting CMC,” said CMC President & CEO Joseph Pepe, MD. “The Ken and Grace Solinsky Center will help improve access to care and bring more high-quality, innovative services to patients all across New Hampshire.”

The Ken and Grace Solinsky Center, scheduled to break ground in 2021, will house an expanded Emergency Department, world-class headquarters for the New England Heart & Vascular Institute, additional operating rooms, and up to 90 private patient rooms.

“Ken and I started out with very humble beginnings and put a lot on the line,” said Grace Solinsky. “We’ve been very blessed, but we didn’t do this on our own. We had the support of many great employees along the way and we see this as a way to give back.”

The Solinskys founded Insight Technology in 1987. The company grew to more than 1,300 employees and was the primary supplier of night vision and electro-optical products for the U.S. military when it was acquired by L-3 Communications in 2010. The couple continues to develop innovative products through their involvement with several companies including OnPoint Systems in Bedford, maker of the SpotOn dog collar, and Envision Technology in Manchester, which supports our nation’s military.

“As business leaders, Grace and I recognize how a project like this benefits the community,” said Ken Solinsky. “By contributing to the capital campaign, we can make a lasting difference for the community and for our wonderful, former employees. We hope that other leaders will recognize this opportunity and join us in supporting the campaign and advancing health care in Manchester.”

CMC’s building project, announced in April, 2019, will transform the property next to the hospital with more than 200-thousand square feet of new clinical facilities and a new Rite Aid store. Construction on the stand-alone pharmacy began last month. More details on the capital campaign will be released in 2020. Project updates are available at CatholicMedicalCenter.org/growth.

About CMC:

Catholic Medical Center (“CMC”), a member of GraniteOne Health, is a nonprofit regional health system, with a commitment to delivering the highest quality and most advanced healthcare to patients across New Hampshire. CMC is the home of the nationally-renowned New England Heart & Vascular Institute, rated among the top cardiovascular programs in the country. Our doctors were the first in the state to perform a mechanical heart/left ventricular assist device implant and first in New England to implant the WATCHMAN™ for atrial fibrillation. CMC was also one of the first hospitals in New Hampshire to establish a joint venture with independent medical staff members when it became a partner in the freestanding Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center and imaging center. CMC’s birthing unit, The Mom’s Place, was the first hospital in the country to have a neonatal unit based on “couplet care.” Our nationally-accredited Breast Care Center was the first in the state to use contrast enhanced mammography and SAVI SCOUT® localization for breast surgery. With primary care practices that care for the very young to the young at heart and our dedication to community outreach programs, CMC is helping to foster a healthier community, everyday. CatholicMedicalCenter.org