Manchester, New Hampshire – Fisher Cats pitching set a new season-high for strikeouts in a game on Thursday night, as Yosver Zulueta, Thomas Ruwe, Jimmy Burnette and Sean Rackoski combined for 17 punchouts. New Hampshire (3-6, 34-44) lost, 3-1, to the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies, 5-4, 48-30) in their second defeat this week.

Zulueta, ranked the No. 19 prospect in the Blue Jays system according to MLB.com, was stellar in his second Double-A start. The 24-year-old Cuban native went 4.0 innings and allowed one earned on a bases loaded walk. He walked two and struck out eight, including three in the fourth inning.

The stadium radar gun read 100 mph on multiple Zulueta fastballs. He suffered an ACL injury covering first base at the start of the 2021 season and missed the entirety of the year.

Thomas Ruwe was lights out his 1.2 innings after Zulueta. He allowed no hits and no runs, walking two and striking out four. The 6-foot-9 right hander was signed as a nondrafted free agent in 2020 out of Missouri Western State University.

Lefty Jimmy Burnette struck out another four batters in 2.1 innings of relief. Hunter Stovall’s single was Burnette’s only hit allowed, and he did not give up any runs.

New Hampshire’s only run scored in the third inning as John Aiello came home from second on a wild pitch by Yard Goats starter Michael Baird. New Hampshire and Hartford were tied, 1-1, going into the ninth inning.

The Yard Goats were finally able to break through, scoring two runs on three hits in the final inning. Stovall’s two-run double off the center field wall proved to be the difference as Hartford won, 3-1.

The Fisher Cats continue their homestand tomorrow, July 8 at 7:05 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).