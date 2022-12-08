15 things to do: Holiday festivities to get you in the spirit

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

With the holidays upon us, there are plenty of activities in Manchester and throughout New Hampshire to keep spirits high. Here is a list of some of the best local happenings.

1) WHAT: 21+ Live Trivia Night-A Christmas Story

WHERE: Chunky’s Cinema Pub Manchester

WHEN: Thu Dec 8, 2022

TIME: @7:30

COST: $5.00 off food voucher(s) for each teammate

SPECIAL NOTES: 21+

Presenting multiple holiday happenings during the month of December including an Elf 5-course dinner, Polar Express screenings and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” ugly sweater party. Chunky’s is kicking off the season’s festivities with a 21+ trivia night of an all-time holiday favorite “A Christmas Story,” where gift cards of $100, $50 and $25 will be presented for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winning teams.

WHERE: Liberty House Manchester, NH

WHEN: Dec 9, 2022 – Dec 11, 2022

TIME: 3PM

COST: Free

Liberty House, an organization that helps homeless and struggling Veterans is hosting its first annual Christmas Jubilee. “Local businesses and groups are encouraged to donate and decorate an artificial Christmas tree with gift certificates and/or merchandise.” Trees will be shown to the public beginning Dec 9. Liberty House is currently accepting trees. Visit their Facebook page to learn how you can contribute gifts and more to struggling Veterans.

WHERE: Giorgio’sRestaurant (offering a $10 bonus for every $50 gift card purchase)

WHEN: Dec 9, 2022

TIME: 6PM

COST: None listed on invite

Participants purchase three of the same items that they consider special, costing $10-$15 a piece. Each gift is individually wrapped and exchanged. Participants will share the significance of the items they chose.

WHERE: Stark Brewing Company

WHEN: Dec 15

TIME: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

COST: $15

Support Waypoint, NH in the fight to end youth homelessness at their Christmas Celebration of Giving.

WHERE: 252 Willow St, Manchester, NH

WHEN/TIME: Dec 17, 2022 – 10-4 Dec 18, 2022- 10-3

COST: None listed on invite

“...a two day event of live music, food, drink and the warmth of the holidays!”

6) WHAT : Brookside Holiday Lights

WHEN: Dec 17

TIME: 4:00 PM

WHERE: Brookside Church Manchester, NH

COST: Free

During the month of December, Brookside will feature its annual holiday light display. All are welcome. On Saturday Dec 10 and 17 Brookside will host live family entertainment, holiday goodies and “an indoor Christmas Market featuring handmade gifts from NH crafters and artisans.” Brookside is currently accepting artists for their Christmas Market.

WHERE: Cowabunga’s

WHEN: Sat Dec 24 2022 at 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

COST: See website for ticket pricing

Let the award-winning indoor inflatable playground at Cowabunga’s drain your children of their endless holiday energy.

WHERE: The Derryfield School

WHEN: Dec 11

TIME: 4:00 PM

COST: $20

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of The New Hampshire Gay Men’s Choir at The Suddenly Silver Bells concert.

WHERE: The Palace Manchester, NH

WHEN: Now thru Dec 23

TIME: 7:30 PM

COST: Starting at $25

The annual tradition of the timeless classic Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol” continues at the Palace

WHERE: The Majestic Theatre Manchester, NH and Derry Opera House Derry, NH

WHEN: Dec 9-11 Locations and times vary. See website for accuracy

COST: $20 Adults, $15 Seniors, $12 youth

Musical/Comedy: Rambunctious kids crash Sunday School demanding parts in the Christmas play.

WHERE: Jewel Music Venue

WHEN: Dec 10, 2022

TIME: 6:00 PM

COST: $20 – $350

SPECIAL NOTE: Please bring canned food items for “Lost Horizons.”

Highlighting the diversity of the NH music scene, 603 Strong is celebrating their annual Great American Ghost holiday with an array of performers.

NOTABLE:

Though these may not be in Manchester, they certainly deserve honorable mentions!

WHEN: Dec 15

TIME: 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

WHERE: Ya Mas Greek Taverna & Bar Pelham, NH

COST: $101.51 per dinner

Ya Mas Greek Taverna & Bar is hosting a five-course holiday dinner series including Paris, London, Rome and Tokyo. Check out their website for additional holiday festivities.

13) WHAT: Santa’s Christmas

WHERE: Charmingfare Candia, NH

WHEN: Month of December. Please see the website for schedule

COST: $279 (packages up to 10 people – individual tickets not sold).

Take an enchanted horse-drawn ride through Charmingfare Farm’s North Pole. Charmingfare features a live animal nativity, live reindeer, a holiday gift barn, Santa Claus and additional holiday charms.

14) WHAT : The Christmas Dove

WHERE: Barrington, NH

WHEN: Year-round

COST: Free

Enter a 16,000 sq ft, magically immersive world of Christmas enchantment, at the Christmas Dove in Barrington NH.

WHEN: Nov 17-Dec 23rd

TIME: 10 AM-4 PM

WHERE: Seacoast African American Cultural Center

COST: None listed on invite

The Seacoast African American Cultural Center is celebrating the holiday season with multiple events, including creative holiday workshops, African Wine Tasting and Cheese, and holiday stories with SAACC founder Vernis Jackson. “The exhibit is filled with joyous holiday traditions for Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa among others. The exhibition includes cultural traditions found among those of the Jewish faith, Turkish community, and Native American heritage.”

A list of additional holiday events in and around Manchester