Manchester North/Hooksett stays alive in Little League World Series

10 strikeouts for Tristan Lucier on the mound at the #LLWS 🔥⚾ pic.twitter.com/n1V5P66t5T — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 21, 2021

WILLIAMSBURG, PA – The Manchester North/Hooksett Little League All-Stars avoided elimination from the 2021 Little League World Series on Saturday night, defeating the Nolensville, Tenn., Little League All-Stars, 4-1.

Tristan Lucier gave up just two Nolensville hits over his five-inning start, striking out 10 batters on the way. Both of those hits came in the top of the fourth, giving the Tennessee team their only run of the night.

That run cut Manchester North/Hooksett’s lead in half, after Lucier and Mason Devall both scored on wild pitches in the first inning. Manchester North/Hooksett would add their other two runs in the bottom of the fourth when a Keith Townsend line-drive single brought R Newell and M DeVall across the plate.

Townsend took the mound in the sixth and recorded a 1-2-3 inning to earn the save and shut the door on Nolensville.

Manchester North/Hooksett next plays on Tuesday at 3 p.m. against the winner of Lake Oswego, OR, or Sioux Falls, SD. That contest will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m.