Weather: Sunny for the most part, with isolated T-storms

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

High pressure building in from the Great Lakes will give us dry and warmer conditions today. Tree pollen levels will remain high into the weekend.

Weather Outlook, May 14 – May 18

Today: Mostly sunny High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tonight: Mostly clear Low 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun with a spot afternoon thunderstorm High: 77 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 52 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mix sun & clouds with a spot thunderstorm High 74 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun with a few thunderstorms High 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 51 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Tuesday: Cloudy with a few showers High 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Clearing late Low 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching We’ll likely have to dodge a few afternoon and evening showers and isolated thunderstorms over the weekend. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather : Mostly sunny.

: Mostly sunny. UV Index : High.

: High. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : Near 70.

: Near 70. Winds : West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 1 foot.

: Around 1 foot. Water Temperature : 48 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high, and chances of survival become severely diminished even with the appropriate thermal protection.

: 48 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high, and chances of survival become severely diminished even with the appropriate thermal protection. Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 08:11 AM EDT. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 02:09 PM EDT. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!