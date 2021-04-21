Hannaford reveals zero food waste accomplishment

HOOKSETT, N.H. – On Thursday, representatives of Hannaford Supermarkets gathered in the parking lot of their store on Bicentennial Drive to announced that each of its 183 stores will send no food to any landfills.

According to John Fifield, Hannaford’s Director of Operations in New Hampshire, said he believes Hannaford is now the only grocery chain in New England or New York to achieve this, adding that it took nearly a decade to accomplish.

“The health and wellbeing of our planet is a top priority for all of us at Hannaford,” he said. “We recognize that our role in the food supply chain comes with great responsibility.”

In 2020, the chain prevented 65 million pounds of food waste from reaching landfills.

“We did this because it’s the right thing to do for the planet, but also because it also makes a lot of sense for our business,” said George Parmenter, Manager of Sustainable Retailing for Hannaford Supermarkets.

In a released statement, Hannaford indicated that it strictly follows the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Food Recovery Hierarchy, which prioritizes the rescue of surplus product for donation to food insecure individuals, donating to Families in Transition/New Horizons from its stores in the Manchester area.

Other key elements of Hannaford’s food waste diversion program include donations to local farmers for animal feed and food-to-energy conversion efforts through partnerships with companies like Agri-Cycle, a Maine-based waste collection company that converts bio-waste into green energy.

Hannaford is a true sustainability champion with a deep understanding of the challenges regarding food waste recycling. Solutions are never one-process fits all,” said Dan Bell, President and Co-Founder of Agri-Cycle. “By taking a multifaceted approach, Hannaford ensures they are navigating the food waste hierarchy with intent, maximizing the value of their unsold food by helping to create renewable energy while protecting the environment.”

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, who said she is a regular customer of the Bicentennial Drive Hannaford location, was on hand to give her congratulations to Hannaford regarding the announcement.

“Hannaford’s commitment to reducing food waste and eliminating hunger is a prime example of how organizations can work collaboratively to create widespead change,” said Craig.