Mayor Joyce Craig Announces Earth Day Neighborhood Clean-Up

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Joyce Craig, in conjunction with the Manchester Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Manchester School District, is hosting an Earth Day Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, April 24th.

Residents are encouraged to clean-up across the city, and DPW will be stationed at four elementary schools from 9:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m:

o Jewett Street School, 130 S Jewett St, Manchester, NH 03103

o Northwest Elementary, 300 Youville St, Manchester, NH 03102

o Smyth Road School, 245 Bruce Rd, Manchester, NH 03104

o Beech Street School, 333 Beech St, Manchester, NH 03103

Each site will have clean-up materials, including trash bags and gloves, and will serve as a drop-off location for all collected materials.

“This is a great opportunity for folks across Manchester to celebrate Earth Day and give back to our community,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “With the warmer weather, I know we’re all looking forward to spending time outside. We want to make sure we have clean, welcoming neighborhoods, parks and trails for our residents and visitors to enjoy.”

“Our schools are hubs of activity for the neighborhoods they serve, providing not just education, but also food support and areas for outdoor recreation,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Goldhardt. “We are grateful for this opportunity, because it’s a reminder to all that each one of us needs to chip in to improve our community.”

Same day sign-ups are welcome, but volunteers, organizations and businesses interested in participating can pre-register for the neighborhood clean-up here.

In addition to the city-wide Earth Day Neighborhood Clean-Up, InTown Manchester is hosting their 20th annual Adopt-a-Block on Thursday, April 22nd starting at the Mill Girl Statue on Commercial Street from 10:00am – 2:00pm.

Social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols will be required.