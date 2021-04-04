Weather: Sunny and dry – great day for an Easter egg hunt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

Easter Sunday will be mainly sunny and dry. A retrograding area of low pressure over the ocean will drift west tomorrow resulting in increased cloud cover.

Weather Outlook, April 4 – April 8

Easter Sunday: Sunny & nice High 59 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Monday: Increasing clouds & windy High 55 Winds: NNW 20-30+ mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 39 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 60 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 62 Winds: N 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low42 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Some sun High 60 Winds NE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds ESE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Rain by Friday with more rain for next weekend. Weather Fun Fact An impressive dust plume, seen yesterday in Nevada. — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) March 30, 2021 Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .