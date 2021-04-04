Weather: Sunny and dry – great day for an Easter egg hunt

Sunday, April 4, 2021 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

Easter Sunday will be mainly sunny and dry. A retrograding area of low pressure over the ocean will drift west tomorrow resulting in increased cloud cover.

Weather Outlook, April 4  – April 8

Easter Sunday: Sunny & nice High 59 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Monday: Increasing clouds & windy High 55 Winds: NNW 20-30+ mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 39 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 60 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 62 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low42 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun High 60 Winds NE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds ESE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Rain by Friday with more rain for next weekend.

Weather Fun Fact

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .