Friday’s Weather

Today will be a sun-filled day and colder than yesterday, but with less wind. A low-pressure system will bring us some snow and rain early Saturday, before it turns to all rain by afternoon.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 26 – March 2

Today: Sunny & cold High 37 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy Low: 22 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: AM snow & rain/ PM rain High 44 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partial clearing Low: 34 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a spring-like feel High: Around 50 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with an evening shower Low: 36 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday: Mix sun & clouds High: 48 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Monday night: Mainly clear, windy and colder Low 17 (feel like 1) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph Tuesday: Sunny, windy & cold High 32 (feel like 22) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy Low 21 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Spring-like feel on Sunday with March coming in like a lamb. Volcano From Space Eruption of Mt. Etna from space. As NOAA20 passed over Sicily yesterday, it viewed the eruption of Mt. Etna. Using its VIIRS instrument, it caught the volcano’s bright lava and ash cloud, as well as city lights from Palermo and Catania.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .