The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
Today will be a sun-filled day and colder than yesterday, but with less wind. A low-pressure system will bring us some snow and rain early Saturday, before it turns to all rain by afternoon.
Weather Outlook, Feb. 26 – March 2
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Spring-like feel on Sunday with March coming in like a lamb.
Volcano From Space
Eruption of Mt. Etna from space. As NOAA20 passed over Sicily yesterday, it viewed the eruption of Mt. Etna. Using its VIIRS instrument, it caught the volcano’s bright lava and ash cloud, as well as city lights from Palermo and Catania.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .