11th annual CHaD Battle of the Badges Baseball Classic raises more than $124,000 for programs at Dartmouth Health Children’s

LEBANON, N.H. – The second day of fall brought with it the first blustery and cool evening of the year. That didn’t stop the more than 1,000 fans who came out to support first responders as they took to the diamond at Manchester’s Delta Dental Stadium in support of patients and critical programs at Dartmouth Health Children’s and the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD). Team Police proudly took home the trophy after an 8-7 win over Team Fire on September 23 2022, while the game raised $124,000 and counting.

This year’s game was postponed from its original August 26 date due to inclement weather and safety concerns for players, volunteers, and spectators alike. Friday’s fall weather acted as the capstone to a summer of incredible fundraising events for Dartmouth Health Children’s and CHaD, of which the baseball game was no exception. With 57 participants, including players and coaches, the two teams also battled it out for the title of highest fundraising team. Team Police won the title with a total of $64,561 raised over Team Fire’s $46,854.

Team Police was also recognized as the “winningest” team in the history of the game with an 8-3 record over Team Fire and as the highest fundraising team in the history of the game, bringing in over $466,000 since 2011. Since its inception, the CHaD Battle of the Badges Baseball Classic has raised over $965,000 and counting for the kids and critical programs at Dartmouth Health Children’s and CHaD.

The generosity of corporate partners played a large role in the financial success of this year’s game. Team Police was once again supported by Brothers Before Others, while the Buddy Program was again supported by Eastern Propane & Oil. Other generous corporate partners included Buffalo Wild Wings, Capital Mowing & Property Services and Starkey Realty, Ford of Claremont, Forge VFR, Irving Oil, Richmond Fire Department, and Rochester Toyota. New Hampshire PBS, Union Leader, WMUR, Binnie Media, Great Eastern Radio, iHeart Media, Manchester Radio Group and New Hampshire Musculoskeletal Institute and Safe Sports Network also supported this year’s game by providing promotional support and safety for our all of our players.

Going into the 2023 game, Team Police will be leading the series 8-3.