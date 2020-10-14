Merchants earns new honors

HOOKSETT, N.H. – On Wednesday, Merchants Fleet was named as a “Best and Brightest Company to Work For” in the Greater Boston area.

Organized by the National Association for Business Resources, the “Best and Brightest Company to Work For” list assesses companies on a variety of categories including compensation, benefits, employee education and development, employee engagement and retention, employee achievement and recognition, and work-life balance.

“This year it was critical to put employee safety first while finding virtual ways to keep our culture strong and foster employee connections with working remotely during the pandemic,” said Merchants Human Resources Vice President Alicia Hart. “Initiatives we successfully launched this year included a co-pilot program to connect employees across the business, virtual hangouts, a work from home program, a new employee education and tuition reimbursement program called LearnIQ, and a Back to School program that provided supplies to students and recognized recent graduates.

The company was one of only five New Hampshire-based companies to make the list. The award is the latest in the company’s recent run of workplace culture achievements, including Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® (second year in a row) and Business NH Magazine’s Best Companies to Work For (sixth year in a row) and inclusion in their Best Companies to Work For Hall of Fame.