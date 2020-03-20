11 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed bringing NH to 55, including 1 more in Manchester

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update for March 20, 2020, on the new coronavirus, COVID-19. DHHS will continue to issue COVID-19 updates each day to provide media and the public with current information about the State’s efforts.

What’s New

New Positive Cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire

On Friday, March 20, 2020, DHHS announced 11 new positive test results for COVID-19. The new cases are all adults, including six males and five females. Counties of residence are Grafton (3), Rockingham (2), Manchester (1), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1), Carroll (1), Merrimack (1), Coos (1) and Cheshire (1). The positive test results are the first cases in Coos and Cheshire counties. Four of the cases, including in Cheshire, Merrimack and Rockingham counties and the city of Manchester, have no identified risk factors, indicating additional community-based transmission of COVID-19 in New Hampshire. The other seven cases have either have traveled to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Community-based transmission has been identified in Carroll, Cheshire, Grafton, Merrimack and Rockingham counties and the city of Manchester. There have now been 55 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated March 20, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-191 55 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL2 942 Total Persons Tested at NH PHL3 1970 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 550

1Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL). Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

3Includes specimens sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/2019-ncov.htm.