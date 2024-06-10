11 music students receive scholarships from Freese Brothers Big Band

Monday, June 10, 2024

CONCORD, NH – Freese Brothers Big Band scholarships for 2024 will enable 10 talented students to attend acclaimed summer music programs.  An additional student received the Concord High School Freese Brothers Scholarship to help defray college costs. 

Here are this year’s recipients:

Bedford High School

  • Matthew Jobin
  • Joseph Krones

Both will attend the Summer Youth Music School at UNH.

Central High School, Manchester

  • Lucas Astorino
  • Thomas Martineau
  • Elias Ramirez-Vazquez

All three will attend the Summer Youth Music School at UNH. 

Concord High School

  • Cameron Priest, who will attend the Summer Youth Music School at UNH. 
  • Kelsey Verville, who will attend the Berklee College of Music Musical Theater Workshop 
  • Elizabeth McCormack, who will attend the Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music High School Music Composition Intensive program. 
  • Neil Valle, who received the Concord High School Freese Brothers Scholarship to defray expenses at the University of Vermont. 

McLaughlin Middle School, Manchester

  • Owen Redmond, who will attend the Junior Summer Youth Music School at UNH. 

West High School, Manchester

  • Ammar Sehic, who will attend the Super Drum Major Academy at Westfield State University in Massachusetts.

About the Freese Brothers Big Band

Jack, Bill, George and Courtland Freese founded the Freese Brothers Big Band in 1982. Band members volunteer their time and talent. Performance fees fund the Freese Brothers Big Band Memorial Scholarship Fund, which has awarded more than $104,000. The band welcomes tax deductible contributions through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.  Information at freesebrothersbigband.com.

 

