10th Annual Monster Hunt coming in August with a twist: Monster Medallions and new Monster Mini-Murals

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 27th the Monster Hunt returns to downtown Manchester, with a few twists to improve the event. This is the 10th year of the family-friendly outdoor art hunt, where Studio 550 hides 100 red clay monsters in the downtown. Studio 550 hopes that by bringing art to the streets, they can encourage people to slow down and find joy in walking their city in search of the out-of-the-ordinary.

Monster Finders get the immediate reward of being able to keep the monster. To sweeten the deal, a collection of downtown businesses will also be offering specials or activities to those who find a monster. All searchers are asked to keep only one, even if they see more, so the joy can be shared by the most possible people.

The hunt begins at 10 a.m. and goes until they are all found (which is usually pretty quick). Monsters will be concentrated in the heart of downtown, namely Elm Street between Bridge and Studio 550, but also in parks and one-block in on side streets. All Monsters will be placed in public places with a lot of foot traffic and in locations that are easily visible to pedestrians. Typically, monsters like to hide in places that people see every day, but normally do not have a reason to keep looking. A windowsill, the corner of a bench, or a flower planter are all places Monsters like to hide, but they could be anywhere. Monsters LOVE public art.

From 10 a.m-12 p.m. Studio 550 is hosting a number of low-cost monster-themed activities. Anyone who finds the single colorful monster automatically wins a free 1-day workshop at Studio 550.

Twist #1: Monster Medallions: This year we are hiding Monster Medallions in lieu of the actual monsters. Bring your medallion to Studio 550 at 550 Elm St that day to trade in the found coin for your one-of-a-kind monster.

Twist #2: Kids-only Hunt: The DoubleTree Hotel has graciously allowed us to use their river stone green space to host a hunt for little ones before the public hunt on Elm Street. The mini-hunt begins at 9:45 a.m. and is for youth 5 and under. It will be in the green space between the DoubleTree Hotel at 700 Elm and the Center of NH. Look for the colorful pennant flags.

Twist #3: More Downtown Business Partners! As usual, Dancing Lion Chocolate will have an artful and edible chocolate coin for anyone who has found a monster and Studio 550 will host a collection of Monster-themed activities. The current list of businesses offering monster-themed activities or specials on August 27th are as follows:

Bookery Manchester Monster book reading, Monster themed booklist Beeze Tees Monster games, monster merch Cafe la Reine – Downtown Monster themed beverage Dancing Lion Chocolate Artful handmade chocolate coin Manchester City Library Bookmobile Live at 550 Elm St Granite State Candy Shoppe Super cool monster sundae Queen City Cupcakes Monster cupcake Studio 550 Art Center Monster medallion trade in, raffle, Monster craft bags for sale, Monster clay sculpting, pottery demos, sidewalk chalk, Monster plant habitat Shadow & Soul Monster themed vinyl stickers & enamel pins Wild Orchid Bakery cookie monster donut special, cookie monster latte

No purchase is necessary, but Monster-Seekers and Monster-Finders are encouraged to stay downtown to eat and to discover what our city has to offer.

Mini-Monster Mural Search

If you can’t join the hunt on the 27th participate in the mini-monster mural hunt August 29 to Sept 16! During those two weeks, nine businesses will be hosting a mini-monster mural. Find all nine monster murals and be entered into a drawing for a gift card from one of the participating businesses. No purchase necessary, just a keen eye and a love for the hunt.

The businesses are: Boards & Brews, Pop of Color, Bookery Manchester, Beeze Tees, Granite State Candy Shoppe, Wild Orchid Bakery, Terracotta Room, Shadow & Soul Emporium, and Studio 550.

The mini-mural will be painted by these local artists: Jyl Dittbenner, Fallon Rae, Rachel Litzinger, Nicole Rocha, Debi Funk, and Tamara Morris.

All monster murals will be together on August 27 at Studio 550’s Monster hunt and then will disperse across downtown. They’ll come together again the weekend of Sept 17-18 at the Manchester City Arts Fest for the drawing of the winners. They’ll be ready for hugs and photos!