10th Annual FEED NH Golf Tournament raises more than $88K to assist those in need

BEDFORD, NH – Celebrating its 10th year, the annual FEEDNH.org golf tournament, held Aug. 14 at the Manchester Country Club, brought golfers together for a day of competition and community for a worthy cause.

The event has become one of the most sought-after golf tournaments in New Hampshire because of the tremendous amount of fun, food, and beverages provided throughout the course by Great NH Restaurants’ (T-BONES, CJ’s, Cactus Jack’s, and Copper Door), staff, and sponsors.

In total, the tournament raised $88,970 that will help FEEDNH.org’s mission to strengthen New Hampshire communities through philanthropic collaboration, dedicated employee involvement, and volunteerism. The acronym FEEDNH.org stands for the organization’s target benefactors -local Families, the Elderly, boosting Education, and the Disadvantaged.

To make the 10th Annual Golf Tournament extra special, FEEDNH.org made a $100 donation in each golfer’s name to be made to the non-profit of their choice, totaling over $12,000. Receiving organizations include Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire, Easterseals NH Senior Services Program, MPAL, and CASA of New Hampshire.

The event was presented by FEEDNH.org in partnership with Martignetti Companies of Northern New England. A special thank you to Platinum Sponsor Primary Bank, Signature Sponsor Cross Insurance, Gold Sponsor Samuel Adams, and 19th Hole Sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Additional thanks to supporting sponsors: PFG-NorthCenter, Hendrick’s Gin, Workplace Benefit Solutions/HUB, Trinchero Family Estates, Market Square Architects, Fulcrum Associates, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, Bellavance Beverage Co., NH Distributors, Redemption Whiskey, Coca Cola of Northern New England, Olbricht Kiley Group LLC, La Carreta Mexican Restaurant – Londonderry, 19 Crimes, Nelson Real Estate NH, Talient Action Group, Great NH Restaurants, Donabedian Brothers Inc., Amoskeag Beverages, Colliers, Allen & Major Associates Inc., Transaction Resources, Private Label Specialties, Remy Cointreau, RBC Wealth Management, Founders Brewing Co., Summit Title, Wormtown Brewery, Fiddlehead Brewing Company, Fantini Bakery, Katalyst, and New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor for the 2024 event are asked to reach out to Tanya Randolph, at 603-488-2833. To learn more visit www.FEEDNH.org . FEEDNH.org – Great NH Restaurants’ Charitable Trust is located at 124 Bedford Center Rd. Suite B, Bedford, NH 03110.