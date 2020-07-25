Jean-Paul A. Peguri: Loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and coach to many Auburn youth

AUBURN, NH – Jean-Paul A. Peguri, 48, of Auburn, died unexpectedly on July 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Manchester on November 20, 1971, to Pier Franco and Maria Teresa (Bortoloso) Peguri. He graduated from Trinity High School and New Hampshire College. He lived in the area for most of his life, moved to Illinois for four years before returning to New Hampshire, settling in Auburn to be near family.

From the shores to the mountains, JP loved it all. Family trips were his favorite. He wanted to see the world, locally and beyond! Gathering by the fireplace, camping, and enjoying the outdoors were cherished activities. His beloved dog, Charlie, was always his shadow, whether it be hiking around Lake Massabesic or doing projects around the house. Paintballing with Mateo and his nephews was one of his favorite memories. He was a big Patriots fan, attending games with friends and family, and rarely missed the Sunday ritual, gathered around the TV with his kids, wife and, of course, the trusted good-luck gnome.

Always the house chef, he loved having friends and family over and always jumped at the opportunity to host. One of his greatest achievements was being a soccer coach to Mateo and a great group of boys in Auburn for so many years. He loved that those kids still to this day refer to him as Coach JP.

JP cherished his family and friendships. He will be remembered for being a caring and welcoming person to those he met, as well as a loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He took great pride in his community, mentoring so many throughout his career, and always offering a hand.

He was predeceased by his father.

The family includes his wife of 22 years, Monica D. (Pedreira) Peguri of Auburn; two children, Victoria and Mateo Peguri both of Auburn; his mother of Merrimack; two siblings, Sandra Bruno of Manchester and Maurizio Peguri and his wife, Giuliana Peguri, of Litchfield; in-laws, Mari and Eduardo Pedreira, sister-in-law, Rosana Crombie; his incredible nieces and nephews who he loved so much, Max, Nicolette and Luca Bruno, Cristian and Sophia Peguri, Gabriella and Camden Crombie; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

SERVICES: A walk-through wake with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family is Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. The funeral is private and is at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Humane Society for Greater Nashua.