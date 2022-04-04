105 Prospect St. is back before the board, an ADU request, expansion of rooming house and Lowell St. apartments

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN

Monday, April 4, 2022

5 p.m. – Special Committee on Solid Waste Activities

Tuesday April 5, 2022

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board met on Thursday, March 17. The following application was discussed and decided during the business meeting. If you missed the meeting it is available on-demand.

CU2022-005: 23 Lebel Avenue, application approved.

The Board will meet on Thursday, April 7 at 6 p.m. You may attend the meeting in person at City Hall or watch on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The Agenda and Project Applications may be found on the Planning Board web page. The following cases will be discussed:

SP2022-005, 105 Prospect St., Urban Multifamily Zoning District

Applicant is requesting approval of a site plan application for a proposed three-story, six-unit apartment building to replace the existing fire-damaged four-family apartment building. (Continued from March 17, applicant has been given the opportunity to revise their proposal and respond to concerns raised at the hearing.)

SP2022-003, 610 Second Street, General Business Zoning District (tabled)

Applicant is requesting a site plan application for a proposed four (4) unit apartment building of approximately 3,740 SF and parking to replace a fire-damaged three (3) unit building.

IMP2022-003, 21 West Auburn St. & 24 Depot St. Central Business and Arena Overlay Zoning Districts

Applicant is requesting a reduction of school impact fees from $781,250 to $399,281 for 250 multifamily units.

CU2022-006 & CU2022-007, 414 Walnut St., Residential One Family High Density Zoning District

Applicant is requesting a conditional use permit application to convert the second floor of a single-family dwelling to an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) along with a request for a reduction in parking from 4 spaces required to 2 provided.

CU2022-010, 140 Central Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District

Applicant is requesting a conditional use permit application for a proposed conversion of approximately 5,000 SF of first floor office space into an additional 12 rooms for an expansion of the rooming house use that exists in the upper floors of the building.

S2022-001, 45 Windsor Ave., Residential One Family Medium Density Zoning District

Applicant is requesting approval of a subdivision application to create two lots of 34,089 SF (Lot 20), and 22,000 SF (Lot 20B).

S2022-002, 268 Morse Road, Residential One Family Medium Density Zoning District

Applicant is requesting approval of a subdivision application to create two lots of 24,920 SF (Lot 10C), and 29,335 SF (Lot 10D), which are proposed to be serviced by municipal sewer and on-site wells,

CU2022-009 and SP2022-006, 25 Lowell St., Central Business Zoning District

Applicant is seeking a conditional use permit application to convert an office building into a multi-family apartment building with residential units on all floors, including the ground floor along with a site plan application to convert a five-story office building into a 50-unit, 55,000 SF apartment building, with associated improvements.

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases will be discussed and decided during the limited business meeting.

CU2022-004 and S2022-004, 42 Bridge Street

IMP2022-003, 21 West Auburn Street & 24 Depot Street

CU2022-006 & CU2022-007, 414 Walnut Street

CU2022-010, 140 Central Street

HERITAGE COMMISSION

The Heritage Commission met on Tuesday, March 22. With no project applications on the agenda, the commissioners worked with Girls Inc. to discuss the addition of a deck to their 200 Bedford Street location. The meeting is available to watch on-demand.