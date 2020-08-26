100 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Sturgis Motorcycle Rally including 6 cases in New Hampshire

CONCORD, NH – The NH Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is notifying residents about potential exposures related to the Sturgis, SD, Motorcycle Rally held August 7-16. There have been more than 100 confirmed cases associated with the Sturgis event, including six New Hampshire residents.

DHHS recommends that all NH residents who traveled to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally get tested for COVID-19. They should also quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days upon their return to NH, even if they test negative. Per the State’s travel guidance, all individuals traveling anywhere outside New England are reminded to quarantine for 14 days.

Guidance for self-quarantine is available at https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/documents/self-quarantine-covid.pdf.

The South Dakota Department of Health has issued public notifications regarding potential exposures at multiple locations in Sturgis from August 11-17. Because there are multiple locations in Sturgis with potential community exposure and the number of confirmed cases associated with the event will continue to increase, anyone who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have been exposed and potentially contracted COVID-19.

COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or changes in taste or smell. Any person who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19.

Guidance for self-isolation is available at: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/documents/self-isolation-covid.pdf

Whether or not you are experiencing symptoms, multiple testing options throughout the State are available to potentially exposed individuals. For persons without health insurance or a primary care provider, testing is available and can be scheduled by calling (603) 271-5980 or through completing the online form at https://business.nh.gov/DOS_COVID19Testing.

COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities. People can protect themselves and help prevent further infections in our communities by:

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoiding close contact with others. When outside your home, keep a distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and others. This is known as social distancing.

Wearing a cloth face covering that covers your mouth and nose to protect others when in public areas.

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Staying home if you have a fever or are not feeling well.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.