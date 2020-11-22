1 seriously injured in chain-reaction 3-car crash on 293 crash

MANCHESTER, NH – A Massachusetts man was seriously injured when the car he was a passenger in triggered a chain-reaction crash on I-293 early Sunday. At approximately 2 a.m. on Nov. 22 Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, responded to the crash on I-293 North on the Granite Street Overpass. The victim, a passenger in one of two vehicles, sustained serious injury according to police, who provided the following narrative of the crash:

Pau Bartlett, 31, of Dorchester, Mass, was driving a 2014 Nissan Maxima southbound on I-293 at a high rate of speed when his car crashed into the rear of a 2008 Toyota Rav4 driven by Louis Rodriguez, 31, of Manchester. That crash sent Rodriguez into the guardrail on the overpass and sent Bartlett across the median and onto the northbound side of the highway where his car crashed head-on into a 2009 Nissan Titan driven by Koree Larose, 29, of Manchester.

Larose and his passenger, and Rodriguez were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

Bartlett’s passenger, Lavar Simpson, 37, of Dorchester, Mass., sustained serious injuries and was taken to Elliot Hospital. Bartlett was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation. Manchester Police and NH DOT assisted Troopers at the scene. The highway was shut down on both directions for about three hours.

Anyone with more information relating to the crash is asked to contact Trooper r. Lacroix at 603-223-4381.