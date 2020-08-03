1 person shot following altercation at Union and Auburn streets

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 2, 2020 at approximately 8:40 pm, Manchester Police received a report of a shooting in the area of Union and Auburn streets. A witness reported seeing a group of people outside fighting, gunshots were heard, and the group began to scatter. Police learned that one male was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Manchester Police continue to investigate and do not believe this to be random. They are getting little cooperation from people at the scene. If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.