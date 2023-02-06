1 person killed in 2-car crash on South Willow Street

MANCHESTER, NH – One person has died in a crash on South Willow Street

The head-on crash was reported at 5:43 p.m. located at the intersection of South Willow and Perimeter Road involving two vehicles, with entrapment.

Two occupants had removed themselves from their vehicle, according to a report issued by Manchester Fire Department. They were assessed by first-responders and transported to Elliot Hospital with minor injuries.

The occupant of the second vehicle had become pinned by the dashboard and needed to be extricated by Manchester Fire Department personnel. The trapped victim had suffered traumatic cardiac arrest from the impact of the collision and could not be revived. MPD remained on scene conducting an investigation.

No further information was immediately available.