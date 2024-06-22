1 person injured in head-on wrong-way crash on I-293 North

Saturday, June 22, 2024 Manchester Fire Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
File photo

MANCHESTER, NH – One person was seriously injured in a wrong-way two-vehicle crash on I-293 in which one of the drivers was going in the wrong direction, according to the following narrative provided by Manchester Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Plantier.

Incident Type: Motor vehicle accident with entrapment 

Address: 293 North at exit 1 off ramp 

Dispatch: 2:42 a.m

Under Control: 3:11 a.m.

Resources: Engine3, Engine 9, Engine 8, Rescue 1, Battalion Chief 1 and ALS1

Description of Incident: At approximately 2:42 a.m. on June 22 fire dispatch received a call for  a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on I-293 north involving a vehicle driving the wrong way on the highway, striking a second vehicle head-on at a high rate of speed. The accident occurred 300 yards  north of the South Willow street off-ramp. The impact was so great that it left a debris field on  the highway covering approximately 300 feet.

The two vehicles came to rest approximately 600 feet from one another and involved a pickup truck and a small passenger vehicle. The  passenger vehicle’s driver was entrapped, the driver’s side of that vehicle sustained a  devastating hit that resulted in difficulty for crews accessing the patient.

The accident scene was separated by such a distance that a third pump was dispatched to assist the State Police with blocking the scene. The individual driving the truck was able to walk away and required no treatment.

The Rescue unit arrived on scene and with on scene companies stretched a hose line for protection in case of fire and proceeded to dismantle the vehicle and remove the  patient. Companies took approximately 10 minutes to cut enough of the vehicle away to  successfully extricate the victim who was transported to the Elliot hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Engine 3 and Engine 8 stayed on scene protecting the State Police  until additional police resources arrived. 

Civilian Injuries:

Emergency Service Injuries: none 

Special Circumstances: Heavy damage to smaller vehicle made it difficult for crews to access  driver, as well as the scope of the overall scene that crews had to cover 

Estimated Dollar Loss: $30,000

 

