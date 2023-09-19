1 person injured in Bartlett Street fire

MANCHESTER, NH — A fire on Bartlett Street Tuesday did heavy damage to a three-story home and has left three people displaced. Fire officials also reported one person was injured.

According to a fire department narrative, first-arriving companies reported smoke showing from the third-floor rear of the building. Upon further investigation, heavy fire was located in the void space above the kitchen area called a “cockloft.”

Companies initiated an aggressive interior attack, combined with coordinated exterior rooftop operations to locate and extinguish the fire, and ventilate the building. The fire was declared under control in approximately 20 minutes. Red Cross will be helping the three adults displaced by the fire which has made the building uninhabitable.

Resources: Engines – 6,9,11 Trucks – 6,1 R.I.C. Engines – 2,5, Rescue 1, Car 1, O1, O2, SFT-1, PIC 1, X 20.

Civilian Injuries: 1 adult male with unknown injuries self-transported to a local hospital after MFD personnel arrived on the scene.

Emergency Service Injuries: None.

Special Circumstances: Three-story wood frame structure with access to only three sides of the building, close proximity to surrounding structures.

Property Loss: $200,000

Property Saved: $145,000

Cause: Accidental, under investigation.

Incident Commander: Battalion Chief Bob Beaudet