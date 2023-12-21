Driver killed, passenger injured in early morning I-93 crash

BEDFORD, NH – On December 21, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Troopers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on I-293 south in Bedford. The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a Chevy Malibu had drifted off the roadway to the left where the front end of the vehicle collided with a guardrail end cap.

Upon striking the guardrail, the vehicle was forced into a spin where it continued down the highway for a short distance. The vehicle was occupied by two young women at the time of the crash. The driver, who was not seat belted, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel on scene. The passenger, who was believed to be wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

The I-293 ramp near Route 101 was closed for approximately five hours while the crash scene was investigated.

The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld at this time, pending notifications to next of kin.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. The State Police is asking for anyone who witnessed the crash, or has further information regarding the crash, to contact Trooper Edward Perciballi at Edward.M.Perciballi@dos.nh.gov or State Police dispatch at (603) 223-4381.