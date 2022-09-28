1 dead in Hooksett after fire at mobile home park

HOOKSETT, NH – One person is dead after a fire at a mobile home park off Mammoth Road late Tuesday.

New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Hooksett Fire Chief Steven Colburn and Hooksett Police Chief Janet Bouchard announce that the Hooksett Fire Department was called to 1 Skyline Ave. in Hooksett on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., for a report of smoke in the building.

Upon arrival, the fire department found a mobile home with smoke coming from the building. There was a report that there was an individual still inside. Hooksett firefighters made a swift entry into the building and were able to rescue an individual who was unconscious. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Positive identification of the victim and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy that will take place at the NH State Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord, NH Sept. 28. The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is active and ongoing by members of the NH State Fire Marshal’s Officeand the Hooksett Fire and Police Departments.

State Fire Marshal Toomey would like to remind all citizens of the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home. In the event of a fire, immediately exit your home and call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.